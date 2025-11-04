Tragedy on the Slopes: Avalanche Claims Seven Lives in Nepal

An avalanche on Mount Yalung Ri in Nepal has claimed seven lives, including two Nepali mountain guides, as rescuers continue their efforts amidst treacherous conditions.

The snowstorm that hit the base camp at 4,900 meters on Monday stalled initial rescue operations. However, better weather conditions on Tuesday enabled a helicopter to transport both rescuers and injured survivors to safety.

Police Chief Gyan Kumar Mahato indicated ongoing efforts to identify the remaining victims, with one possibly being a French national. Three bodies were retrieved by Tuesday afternoon, highlighting the ongoing challenges faced by rescuers.

