Tragedy on the Slopes: Avalanche Claims Seven Lives in Nepal
An avalanche on Mount Yalung Ri in Nepal has resulted in the deaths of seven climbers, including two Nepali guides. Rescue efforts were delayed by snowstorms but resumed as conditions improved, allowing for the recovery of several bodies and the rescue of injured climbers.
An avalanche on Mount Yalung Ri in Nepal has claimed seven lives, including two Nepali mountain guides, as rescuers continue their efforts amidst treacherous conditions.
The snowstorm that hit the base camp at 4,900 meters on Monday stalled initial rescue operations. However, better weather conditions on Tuesday enabled a helicopter to transport both rescuers and injured survivors to safety.
Police Chief Gyan Kumar Mahato indicated ongoing efforts to identify the remaining victims, with one possibly being a French national. Three bodies were retrieved by Tuesday afternoon, highlighting the ongoing challenges faced by rescuers.
