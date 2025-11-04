Left Menu

Trailblazing Triumph: Jamie Melham Joins Elite Club of Winning Women Jockeys

Jamie Melham became part of the exclusive club of winning women jockeys alongside her hero Michelle Payne at the Melbourne Cup. Riding Half Yours, Melham's victory mirrors Payne's historic 2015 win. Her resilient journey to success includes overcoming personal and professional challenges, culminating in a remarkable Spring carnival season.

In a historic moment at the Melbourne Cup on Tuesday, Jamie Melham was inducted into the elite group of winning women jockeys, celebrated by her idol, Michelle Payne. Melham achieved her victory on Half Yours, replicating Payne's groundbreaking triumph in 2015 with Prince of Penzance.

Melham, who recently made headlines by winning the Caulfield Cup, rode Half Yours with remarkable skill to secure a three-length victory over Goodie Two Shoes. Her win marks only the 13th time a horse has clinched both coveted races in one season, highlighting her exceptional talent and perseverance.

Her journey, however, wasn't without challenges. Melham has faced severe injuries, personal losses, and professional setbacks, including a coma-inducing fall and a racing ban. Despite these adversities, Melham's resilience and determination have propelled her to the forefront of horse racing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

