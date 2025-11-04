Sandy Brondello Makes History as Toronto Tempo's First Head Coach
Sandy Brondello, a seasoned WNBA coach, has been appointed the first head coach of Toronto Tempo, Canada's first WNBA team. Brondello, known for past successes with Phoenix Mercury and New York Liberty, aims to build a world-class franchise, emphasizing excellence and community involvement in Canada.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Toronto | Updated: 04-11-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 22:39 IST
- Country:
- Canada
Australian coach Sandy Brondello has been appointed as the inaugural head coach of the Toronto Tempo, the first Women's National Basketball Association team in Canada, as announced on Tuesday.
Brondello, celebrated for her past triumphs, including leading the Phoenix Mercury to a title in 2014 and the New York Liberty to their first championship in 2024, expressed her excitement at being part of a historic moment for basketball in Canada.
The Toronto Tempo, which marks the WNBA's first franchise outside the United States, is set to begin play in the 2026 season, building a community-focused and highly competitive environment.
Advertisement