Sandy Brondello Makes History as Toronto Tempo's First Head Coach

Australian coach Sandy Brondello has been appointed as the inaugural head coach of the Toronto Tempo, the first Women's National Basketball Association team in Canada, as announced on Tuesday.

Brondello, celebrated for her past triumphs, including leading the Phoenix Mercury to a title in 2014 and the New York Liberty to their first championship in 2024, expressed her excitement at being part of a historic moment for basketball in Canada.

The Toronto Tempo, which marks the WNBA's first franchise outside the United States, is set to begin play in the 2026 season, building a community-focused and highly competitive environment.