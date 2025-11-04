Left Menu

Sandy Brondello Makes History as Toronto Tempo's First Head Coach

Sandy Brondello, a seasoned WNBA coach, has been appointed the first head coach of Toronto Tempo, Canada's first WNBA team. Brondello, known for past successes with Phoenix Mercury and New York Liberty, aims to build a world-class franchise, emphasizing excellence and community involvement in Canada.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Toronto | Updated: 04-11-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 22:39 IST
Sandy Brondello Makes History as Toronto Tempo's First Head Coach
  • Country:
  • Canada

Australian coach Sandy Brondello has been appointed as the inaugural head coach of the Toronto Tempo, the first Women's National Basketball Association team in Canada, as announced on Tuesday.

Brondello, celebrated for her past triumphs, including leading the Phoenix Mercury to a title in 2014 and the New York Liberty to their first championship in 2024, expressed her excitement at being part of a historic moment for basketball in Canada.

The Toronto Tempo, which marks the WNBA's first franchise outside the United States, is set to begin play in the 2026 season, building a community-focused and highly competitive environment.

TRENDING

1
Election Showdown: States Decide on Governors Amid Political Divides

Election Showdown: States Decide on Governors Amid Political Divides

 Global
2
US Steel's Billion-Dollar Revamp with Nippon: A New Era of Innovation

US Steel's Billion-Dollar Revamp with Nippon: A New Era of Innovation

 Global
3
Uttarakhand's Leap Towards Progress: A Milestone in Indian State Development

Uttarakhand's Leap Towards Progress: A Milestone in Indian State Development

 India
4
Sex Racket Uncovered at Uttar Pradesh Highway Hotel

Sex Racket Uncovered at Uttar Pradesh Highway Hotel

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025