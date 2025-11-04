Goa Hosts Prestigious FIDE World Cup 2025

On Tuesday, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant expressed his pride in hosting the FIDE World Cup 2025, a significant chess tournament that attracts players from across the globe. The prestigious event sees 206 participants from 82 countries compete for the revered Viswanathan Anand Cup.

Sawant highlighted the presence of 17 Indian players in the contest, with eight of them ranked among the top 50, entering after a bye in the initial round. The tournament is set to run until November 27, underlining Goa's growing stature in the international sporting arena.

Noteworthy performances in Round 2 include World Junior Champion V Pranav and India's top-rated Grandmaster Arjun Erigasi, who capitalized on their opponents' errors, with Gujrathi also impressing by overcoming a challenging encounter. Meanwhile, other Indian Grandmasters like Diptayan Ghosh and Gukesh D managed draws against formidable opponents.

