Baja's Bright Star: Johnny Keefer's Rise on the PGA Tour

The PGA Tour heads to Baja California, Mexico, where players vie to secure their positions for the coming year. For 24-year-old Johnny Keefer, this event is just the start of a promising professional journey.

Keefer, relatively new to the PGA Tour after turning pro last summer, already ranks No. 53 in the world. Known for his infectious energy and love for competition, Keefer prioritizes enjoying the game while aiming for incremental improvements. His approach mirrors that of Scottie Scheffler, world No. 1, valuing the competition over victory itself.

Keefer's journey, defined by recent accolades such as the Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year award, exemplifies his rapid ascension in golf. His determination and skills, cultivated since high school, continue to carry him forward as he makes strides towards future success on golf's biggest stages.

(With inputs from agencies.)