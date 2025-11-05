Arshdeep Singh: Adaptability in Pursuit of T20 Excellence

Indian bowler Arshdeep Singh, known for his prowess in T20 internationals, was recognized as the player of the match in the third T20 International against Australia. His selection came after being omitted from the first two games to test other player combinations.

Bowling coach Morne Morkel explained that the team management is experimenting with different strategies to prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Morkel emphasized the importance of players like Arshdeep, who has taken over 100 T20I wickets, adapting to different roles to test their capabilities under pressure.

Morkel highlighted the necessity of versatility, stating that discovering player's effectiveness in various scenarios is crucial. The coaching staff, including Gambhir, aims to leave no stone unturned as they prepare for the World Cup, focusing on strategic experimentation and smart plays.

(With inputs from agencies.)