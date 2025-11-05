India Announces Star-Studded Squad for Hong Kong Sixes 2025

Cricket Hong Kong China has officially announced India's full lineup for the upcoming Hong Kong Sixes 2025, slated to take place from November 7 to 9 at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground. Veteran cricketer Dinesh Karthik will serve as the captain, heading a team that integrates veteran international stars with consistent domestic performers. Karthik's deep well of international experience combined with his composure under high-pressure conditions is expected to be invaluable.

Returning to the squad is Robin Uthappa, who expertly led India in the previous year's tournament. Known for his aggressive batting, Uthappa was a standout in 2024, notably delivering a blazing 52 off just 13 balls in a match against Oman. A T20 World Cup winner in 2007, Uthappa's experience and power at the opening will be crucial. Bharat Chipli, last year's top scorer for India with a whopping 156 runs, also rejoins the team after a stellar performance in 2024, where he impressed with an unbeaten 53 off 16 balls against Pakistan.

Adding depth to the squad is all-rounder Stuart Binny, who is recognized for his ability to contribute in all facets of the game. Having worn the national colors in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is, Binny's dual skills will be essential in the abbreviated six-over format. The bowling attack will be spearheaded by Abhimanyu Mithun, a seasoned right-arm medium pacer with a significant tally of over 330 first-class wickets.

Bolstering the bowling department, left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem from Jharkhand will provide strategic variety and control. Nadeem, who debuted in Tests in 2019, remains a consistent wicket-taker on the domestic scene. Completing the lineup is Priyank Panchal, a right-handed batter from Gujarat renowned for his technical prowess. Although retired from domestic cricket, Panchal's wealth of experience, embodied by his record of over 8,800 first-class runs, promises to add a stabilizing influence to the batting group.

India aims to make a resounding impact in this edition, seeking their second title at the Hong Kong Sixes, a tournament they last claimed in 2005. The fast-paced Hong Kong Sixes, characterized by its unique six-a-side, six-over innings structure, promises thrilling cricketing action this November in Hong Kong.

The confirmed squad reads: Dinesh Karthik (Captain), Robin Uthappa, Bharat Chipli, Stuart Binny, Abhimanyu Mithun, Shahbaz Nadeem, and Priyank Panchal, with Kapil Arora helming the managerial duties. (ANI)