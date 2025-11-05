Cristiano Ronaldo: A Legend Nearing the Finish Line

Cristiano Ronaldo, the renowned football player, has revealed plans to retire 'soon,' marking the end of a remarkable career. With 952 goals to his name, Ronaldo hopes to reach 1,000 before bidding farewell to the sport. The 40-year-old has been preparing for this transition for years.

In an interview with Piers Morgan's Uncensored, Ronaldo expressed the difficulty of stepping away from the adrenaline of scoring goals. However, he is ready to embrace a new life chapter, focusing on his family. Despite leaving Manchester United after a challenging second spell, he still supports the club.

Ronaldo shared concerns about the club's current trajectory, urging change to unlock its potential. Regardless of the present struggles under Ruben Amorim, he remains hopeful for Manchester United's future. Ronaldo's legacy in football is undeniable, and fans are left to anticipate his final achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)