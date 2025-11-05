Left Menu

Cristiano Ronaldo: A Legend Nearing the Finish Line

Cristiano Ronaldo, a prolific footballer with 952 goals, discusses his upcoming retirement. Despite his challenges at Manchester United, he remains optimistic about the club's future. The 40-year-old has planned for life after football and hopes to achieve a personal milestone of 1,000 goals before retiring.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 14:56 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo: A Legend Nearing the Finish Line
Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo, the renowned football player, has revealed plans to retire 'soon,' marking the end of a remarkable career. With 952 goals to his name, Ronaldo hopes to reach 1,000 before bidding farewell to the sport. The 40-year-old has been preparing for this transition for years.

In an interview with Piers Morgan's Uncensored, Ronaldo expressed the difficulty of stepping away from the adrenaline of scoring goals. However, he is ready to embrace a new life chapter, focusing on his family. Despite leaving Manchester United after a challenging second spell, he still supports the club.

Ronaldo shared concerns about the club's current trajectory, urging change to unlock its potential. Regardless of the present struggles under Ruben Amorim, he remains hopeful for Manchester United's future. Ronaldo's legacy in football is undeniable, and fans are left to anticipate his final achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Embassy Office Parks REIT Sees Significant Growth in Q2 Performance

Embassy Office Parks REIT Sees Significant Growth in Q2 Performance

 India
2
Delhi Tribunal Awards Rs. 32.93 Lakh in Fatal Accident Case

Delhi Tribunal Awards Rs. 32.93 Lakh in Fatal Accident Case

 India
3
Qatari Diar's $29.7 Billion Investment to Transform Egypt's Mediterranean Coast

Qatari Diar's $29.7 Billion Investment to Transform Egypt's Mediterranean Co...

 Global
4
Orsted A/S: Revolutionizing Offshore Wind Energy

Orsted A/S: Revolutionizing Offshore Wind Energy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025