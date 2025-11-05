Rishabh Pant and Akash Deep Rejoin Indian Test Squad for South Africa Series
Rishabh Pant and Akash Deep return for India's Test series against South Africa starting November 14. The matches, held at Kolkata and Guwahati, will feature established players like Shubman Gill and Jasprit Bumrah. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will not participate in the India 'A' one-dayers.
- Country:
- India
In a significant boost for Indian cricket, Rishabh Pant and Akash Deep have marked their return to the national squad ahead of the pivotal two-match Test series against South Africa, set to begin on November 14 at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.
The team will feature an experienced lineup including Shubman Gill as captain, alongside potent bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. Meanwhile, Pant's recovery from a foot injury, which hampered his play during the England series, has rekindled hopes for India's batting depth.
Conspicuously absent from India 'A' one-dayers, which coincide with the Test matches, are Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, as the country gears up for the one-day internationals starting at month's end. This strategic move signals a focused preparation for upcoming challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Shubman Gill: Navigating Formats with Talent and Technique
Shubman Gill: India's Rising Star Faces Format Challenge in Australia
Will continue fight against SIR on streets, in court: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at Kolkata rally.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee-led TMC rally to protest against special intensive revision of electoral rolls begins in Kolkata.
Seven people ended their lives in 7 days in Bengal due to fear of SIR, claims TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee at rally in Kolkata.