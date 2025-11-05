Left Menu

Rishabh Pant and Akash Deep Rejoin Indian Test Squad for South Africa Series

Rishabh Pant and Akash Deep return for India's Test series against South Africa starting November 14. The matches, held at Kolkata and Guwahati, will feature established players like Shubman Gill and Jasprit Bumrah. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will not participate in the India 'A' one-dayers.

In a significant boost for Indian cricket, Rishabh Pant and Akash Deep have marked their return to the national squad ahead of the pivotal two-match Test series against South Africa, set to begin on November 14 at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.

The team will feature an experienced lineup including Shubman Gill as captain, alongside potent bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. Meanwhile, Pant's recovery from a foot injury, which hampered his play during the England series, has rekindled hopes for India's batting depth.

Conspicuously absent from India 'A' one-dayers, which coincide with the Test matches, are Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, as the country gears up for the one-day internationals starting at month's end. This strategic move signals a focused preparation for upcoming challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

