Tackle Height Reduction in Rugby Leads to Remarkable Concussion Decline

The Irish Rugby Football Union reported a 33% decrease in concussion rates during a trial period that lowered tackle height in the men's All-Ireland League. This change, part of a World Rugby initiative, also resulted in reduced injury rates and increased game continuity. Similar measures were taken by English and Scottish rugby unions.

The Irish Rugby Football Union announced a significant reduction in concussion rates by 33% among players following a trial period of modified tackle heights in the men's All-Ireland League. The two-season study showed ubiquitous success, with concussion rates down by 18% in the women's AIL, 18% in overall male injuries, and 30% for women.

This landmark reduction comes as part of a broader World Rugby initiative to lower tackle heights below the sternum in community games, including both men's and women's competitions. While similar decreases in concussions were not seen in senior school rugby, the IRFU plans to intensify efforts in education and techniques to address issue areas.

Concurrently, the IRFU observed that game dynamics improved, with increased playtime and more active game flow due to heightened offloads, rucks, and kicks. As such, these new measures will remain in place for the 2025-26 season, underscoring a sector-wide trend that includes changes by English and Scottish rugby governance.

