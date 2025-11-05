Punjab FC Triumphs in Thrilling Penalty Shootout to Secure AIFF Super Cup Semi-Final Spot

In a pulsating encounter at Goa's PJN Stadium, Punjab FC secured a semi-final berth in the AIFF Super Cup 2025-26, following a dramatic 5-4 penalty shootout win over Bengaluru FC. The regulation time ended goalless, with both teams level on points and goal difference, necessitating a decisive shootout.

Bengaluru's spark, Ryan Williams, saw his penalty saved, while Punjab converted all their attempts with adeptness. The match showcased spirited efforts from both ends, with players such as Punjab's Ninthoinganba Meetei creating significant offensive threats, though failing to break through Bengaluru's defense during open play.

Bengaluru saw a shift in momentum with key substitutions, including Sunil Chhetri. Despite pressing hard, and coming close multiple times, the game continued to remain scoreless. With the clock winding down, the fate was sealed in penalties, where Punjab's Muheet Shabir emerged as the hero, confidently saving Williams' crucial shot.

(With inputs from agencies.)