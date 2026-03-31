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India Eyes Victory Against Bhutan in SAFF U20 Semi-Final Clash

Defending champions India face Bhutan in the SAFF U20 Championship semi-finals in Male, Maldives. The Blue Colts head into the match with confidence, having topped their group. Coach Mahesh Gawali commends their performance, but urges focus against a determined Bhutan, which earned their spot in dramatic fashion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 18:33 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 18:33 IST
India Eyes Victory Against Bhutan in SAFF U20 Semi-Final Clash
India team in action in SAFF U20 Championship (Photo: AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Maldives

In a highly anticipated semi-final of the SAFF U20 Championship, defending champions India will face Bhutan at the National Stadium in Male, Maldives. The match, set to kick off at 21:00 IST, promises a thrilling encounter as both teams vie for a spot in the finals.

The Indian U20 squad arrives at this crucial stage after a refreshing three-day break post their group-stage performance, which saw them top Group B. Victories against Pakistan and a draw against Bangladesh have instilled confidence in the squad, reinforced by team bonding activities and focused training sessions.

Coach Mahesh Gawali expresses pride in his players' efforts, emphasizing the need to convert opportunities and maintain defensive focus. Meanwhile, Bhutan, resilient in their journey, secured an unexpected semi-final spot with a dramatic late win against Sri Lanka. The clash will test India's focus and Bhutan's persistence in a game where every goal will matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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