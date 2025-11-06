Rahul Dravid on Oral Health: The Competitive Edge

In a groundbreaking discussion on Breakfast with Champions, illustrious cricketer and Head Coach Rahul Dravid shed light on a frequently neglected aspect of peak athletic preparation: oral health.

Sharing insights from his competitive career, Dravid stressed how meticulous attention to 'the smallest things' now characterizes the elitist pursuit of excellence in sports. He confirmed that oral health is increasingly recognized as vital to achieving and sustaining superior sporting performance.

Dravid pointed to the example set by Hansi Flick, FC Barcelona's coach, who has mandated oral health checkups for athletes alongside their physical training requirements. This reflects a global trend to elevate oral care from simple hygiene to a critical performance factor.