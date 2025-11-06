Rahul Dravid on Oral Health: The Competitive Edge
Legendary cricketer and Head Coach Rahul Dravid emphasizes the significance of oral health in achieving peak athletic performance. Reflecting on modern sports, Dravid highlights how meticulous attention to seemingly minor aspects like oral hygiene is essential for securing competitive advantages in high-stakes competitions.
- Country:
- India
In a groundbreaking discussion on Breakfast with Champions, illustrious cricketer and Head Coach Rahul Dravid shed light on a frequently neglected aspect of peak athletic preparation: oral health.
Sharing insights from his competitive career, Dravid stressed how meticulous attention to 'the smallest things' now characterizes the elitist pursuit of excellence in sports. He confirmed that oral health is increasingly recognized as vital to achieving and sustaining superior sporting performance.
Dravid pointed to the example set by Hansi Flick, FC Barcelona's coach, who has mandated oral health checkups for athletes alongside their physical training requirements. This reflects a global trend to elevate oral care from simple hygiene to a critical performance factor.