Historic Triumph: Indian Women Rewrite Cricket Legacy

Harmanpreet Kaur and her team's groundbreaking World Cup victory marks a transformative chapter for cricket and Indian sports, as highlighted by women's head coach Amol Muzumdar.

The Indian women's cricket team secured a historic 52-run win against South Africa, clinching their first World Cup title in Navi Mumbai—a moment being likened to the men's 1983 success.

Despite initial setbacks and the challenge of facing seven-time champions Australia, India emerged victorious. The triumph credits the dedicated players and professional support staff, resonating throughout the sports community.

(With inputs from agencies.)