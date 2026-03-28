Navi Mumbai Builder's Tragic Demise: A Web of Conspiracy and Harassment

Navi Mumbai-based builder Gurunath Chichkar's suicide has led to serious allegations against Amit Ghawate, the zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau. Police have registered a case following a court directive, linking Ghawate to the builder's death for charges including abetment to suicide and extortion.

Chichkar, distressed by the NCB's pursuit of his son Naveen in a transnational drug syndicate case, shot himself on April 25, 2025, leaving behind a suicide note alleging harassment. The Navi Mumbai police initially ruled it as an accidental death but further investigations exposed Ghawate's involvement.

Naveen Chichkar was deported from Malaysia last year and arrested for his alleged role as a kingpin in the drug syndicate, followed by the arrest of his younger brother, Dheeraj. This case underscores concerns about potential misconduct in anti-drug enforcement actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)