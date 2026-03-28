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Hands-On Learning: Lubrizol and TAP Empower Students at Navi Mumbai School

Lubrizol and The Apprentice Project (TAP) collaborated on an engaging educational event in Navi Mumbai focused on problem-solving and creativity. Involving 50 students and several employees, the event highlighted STEM education, critical thinking, and cultural awareness, showcasing the potential of partnerships in transforming educational outcomes for government school students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 28-03-2026 12:52 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 12:52 IST
Hands-On Learning: Lubrizol and TAP Empower Students at Navi Mumbai School
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Lubrizol recently partnered with The Apprentice Project (TAP) to conduct a transformative hands-on learning event at Navi Mumbai's NMMC School No. 46. The initiative gathered 50 students and 8 Lubrizol employees for collaborative activities focused on problem-solving and creativity.

The event offered students experiential learning opportunities through science and art projects, including constructing a pedal bin and creating traditional Gond art coasters. These activities encouraged critical thinking and demonstrated the practical applications of their skills.

Lubrizol's community investment and TAP's innovative educational model are pivotal in enhancing access to quality learning experiences. Together, they aim to foster 21st-century skills in government school students, significantly impacting their educational landscape and future opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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