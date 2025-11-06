Left Menu

Historic Victory: Indian Women's Cricket Team Clinches World Cup

President Droupadi Murmu congratulated the Indian women's cricket team on their historic World Cup victory. She highlighted their role as inspirations for young girls and emphasized their hard-fought journey. Modi also met the team, celebrating their triumph over South Africa in a memorable final.

In an exceptional achievement for Indian sports, President Droupadi Murmu extended her heartfelt congratulations to the Indian women's cricket team for clinching the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025. Describing their victory as historic, she called them role models for the younger generation, particularly for girls across the nation.

During an interaction at Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Murmu acknowledged the challenges faced by the team on their cricketing journey. She pointed out that their determination, skills, and family support were key factors in their success, especially after their victory against the formidable Australian team.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also recognized the team's efforts, meeting them to celebrate their first global trophy. The team secured the 50-over World Cup by beating South Africa by 52 runs in a thrilling final in Navi Mumbai, marking a new chapter in Indian cricket history.

