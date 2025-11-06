Left Menu

Kranti Goud Celebrates India’s Historic Women's World Cup Triumph

Fast bowler Kranti Goud shares her pride and joy as India wins the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. Goud, who made her debut only months ago, played a crucial role in India’s victory, reflecting on the teamwork and spirit that led to overcoming past finals disappointments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 15:34 IST
Kranti Gaud (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Fast bowler Kranti Goud expressed her immense pride and joy after India clinched the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, marking an extraordinary beginning to her international career. Goud, who debuted just five months prior, said, "I am really happy as this is my first World Cup. I am a World Cup champion now and proud that this triumph happened on home soil."

Goud was instrumental in India's successful campaign, taking nine wickets in eight matches and creating crucial pressure with the new ball. She credited the team's unity and unyielding spirit for their victory, stating, "In the team, we never gave up, and everyone was always together. We knew if we were all together, we would win the World Cup."

India's longstanding dream of securing the ICC Women's World Cup was realized after two previous final heartaches in 2005 and 2017. They defeated South Africa by 52 runs in the final, showcasing remarkable performances by Shafali Sharma and Deepti Sharma that will inspire future generations. This victory marks India's first World Cup win on home soil, joining the ranks of Australia, England, and New Zealand as tournament winners.

