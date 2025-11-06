Cricketers in Hot Water: ED Seizes Assets in Betting Scandal

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken decisive action against former cricketers Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan, seizing assets valued at Rs 11.14 crore. This move is part of a wider money-laundering probe connected to the illegal betting platform, 1xBet, according to official sources on Thursday.

Under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), a provisional order has been enacted to attach an immovable property belonging to Dhawan, worth Rs 4.5 crore, along with Raina's mutual funds amounting to Rs 6.64 crore. The central agency alleges that the cricketers knowingly endorsed foreign entities promoting 1xBet and its affiliates.

The investigation has also extended its reach to other notable figures such as Yuvraj Singh, Robin Uthappa, and renowned actors Sonu Sood, Urvashi Rautela, Mimi Chakraborty, and Ankush Hazra. 1xBet, registered in Curacao, is recognized globally for its 18-year history in the betting industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)