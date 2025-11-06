Left Menu

PM Modi Cheers Indian Women's Cricket Team's Historic World Cup Triumph

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the Indian Women's Cricket Team's groundbreaking World Cup victory at his residence. He lauded their resilience, encouraged youth engagement, and promoted fitness. Team members spoke about the tournament's challenges and their personal journeys, highlighting unity and inspiring future generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 18:12 IST
Narendra Modi with the victorious Indian team (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the victorious Indian Women's Cricket Team at his residence on Lok Kalyan Marg on November 5, following their historic first-ever World Cup triumph. He commended the team's resilience after an initial series of defeats and social media criticism. The players presented PM Modi with a signed jersey bearing 'Namo 1.'

During the event, PM Modi encouraged the team to engage with young minds. He advised, "Visit your school whenever you can, interact with students, and make a memorable impact. Select three schools for a year and inspire future generations."

The Prime Minister also urged participation in the Fit India Movement. Head coach Amol Muzumdar highlighted the achievement of Uma Chetry as the first girl from the Northeast to play for India. Cricketers shared personal experiences, emphasizing team unity and support during challenging times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

