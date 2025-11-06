Teeing Off Triumph: Highlights of the Aramco China Championship

Left Menu

Golfer Diksha Dagar resumed play at the Aramco China Championship, placed T-42 following a 1-under 72 round. Top Indian performer Pranavi Urs carded even-par 73. Moa Folke leads the field at 6-under 67. The Indian contingent struggled for consistency on the challenging course, with varied outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shenzhen | Updated: 06-11-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 18:44 IST
  • Country:
  • China

Golfer Diksha Dagar returned from a hiatus to compete at the Aramco China Championship, where she carded a 1-under 72 to tie for 42nd place after the first round, held on Thursday. The event marked her first outing since the women's Indian Open.

Among other Indian players, Pranavi Urs was close behind, managing an even-par 73, placing her at T-57. Meanwhile, compatriots Tvesa Malik and Avani Prashanth each shot a 1-over 74, concluding their rounds tied for 75th place.

The event saw Sweden's Moa Folke leading with a 6-under 67, securing a one-shot advantage over competitors Alice Hewson of England, Aunchisa Utama of Thailand, and Laura Fuenfstueck of Germany. Folke's round was notably bogey-free, highlighted by four birdies and an eagle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

