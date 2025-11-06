Left Menu

India's All-Round Dominance Secures Series Lead Against Australia

India's captain Suryakumar Yadav praised his team's all-round performance in their 48-run victory over Australia in Carrara, securing a 2-1 series lead. Key contributions from batters and a disciplined bowling attack were highlighted. Suryakumar noted strategic planning with coach Gautam Gambhir and the impressive show by all-rounders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 18:46 IST
India's All-Round Dominance Secures Series Lead Against Australia
Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

India clinched a decisive 48-run victory against Australia in Carrara, with captain Suryakumar Yadav commending his side's comprehensive all-round display. The win gave India a 2-1 lead in the series despite posting a modest 167/8. However, it was India's disciplined bowlers who bowled Australia out for a mere 119 runs.

'The credit goes to all the batters,' Suryakumar stated, praising the efforts of Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma for their intelligent play. The duo adjusted their typically explosive approach to the challenging conditions, providing a solid foundation for India's innings with 49 runs in the initial powerplay.

Suryakumar also credited the clear communication and strategic planning shared with head coach Gautam Gambhir. He highlighted the bowling unit's adaptability, particularly all-rounders Shivam Dube and Washington Sundar, whose pivotal performances restricted the Australian side, ensuring India's triumph in the match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Epic Showdown: Vidit Gujrathi's Triumph and Nihal Sarin's Heartbreak in Chess Clash

Epic Showdown: Vidit Gujrathi's Triumph and Nihal Sarin's Heartbreak in Ches...

 Global
2
Bank of England Holds Rates Steady, Eyes December Cut Amidst Economic Fluctuations

Bank of England Holds Rates Steady, Eyes December Cut Amidst Economic Fluctu...

 Global
3
New Military Station in Assam Honors Legendary Commander

New Military Station in Assam Honors Legendary Commander

 India
4
Election Chiefs Gear Up for Accurate Voter Rolls in Bengal

Election Chiefs Gear Up for Accurate Voter Rolls in Bengal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025