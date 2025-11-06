India's All-Round Dominance Secures Series Lead Against Australia

India clinched a decisive 48-run victory against Australia in Carrara, with captain Suryakumar Yadav commending his side's comprehensive all-round display. The win gave India a 2-1 lead in the series despite posting a modest 167/8. However, it was India's disciplined bowlers who bowled Australia out for a mere 119 runs.

'The credit goes to all the batters,' Suryakumar stated, praising the efforts of Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma for their intelligent play. The duo adjusted their typically explosive approach to the challenging conditions, providing a solid foundation for India's innings with 49 runs in the initial powerplay.

Suryakumar also credited the clear communication and strategic planning shared with head coach Gautam Gambhir. He highlighted the bowling unit's adaptability, particularly all-rounders Shivam Dube and Washington Sundar, whose pivotal performances restricted the Australian side, ensuring India's triumph in the match.

(With inputs from agencies.)