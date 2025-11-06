Left Menu

Revamped England Squad Gears Up for Fiji Clash

England rugby team makes seven changes for their match against Fiji, including the recall of Marcus Smith and Fin Smith. Captain Maro Itoje starts on the bench, and Ellis Genge will lead the team. England aims to overcome the previous loss to Fiji in a warm-up game at Twickenham.

In a strategic overhaul, the England rugby team has announced seven changes to their lineup for Saturday's clash against Fiji. Marcus Smith returns as fullback, replacing the injured Freddie Steward, while Fin Smith takes over flyhalf duties from George Ford, who is notably absent from the match 23.

Meanwhile, captain Maro Itoje will remarkably begin the game on the bench for the first time since 2017, with prop Ellis Genge temporarily assuming the captaincy. This fixture follows England's defeat to Fiji at Twickenham ahead of the Rugby World Cup, and coach Steve Borthwick has emphasized the importance of intensity, accuracy, and discipline against Fiji's powerful and skilled squad.

The reshuffled squad, playing at the Allianz Stadium, is set to face further tests against New Zealand and Argentina in the coming weeks. England supporters are expected to rally behind the team as they aim for a performance worthy of pride and redemption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

