Scotland Aims for Historic Victory Against All Blacks at Murrayfield

Scotland's rugby team will face New Zealand's All Blacks at Murrayfield, aiming for their first-ever win against the team. Celebrating 100 years of playing at Murrayfield, Scotland has made several changes in their lineup after a big win against the United States, hoping to secure an historic victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 20:06 IST
Scotland will line up against New Zealand at Murrayfield in their Autumn International series, marking their 100th year of playing at the iconic stadium. With a first-ever victory over the All Blacks in sight, Scotland has made strategic team changes following a decisive 85-0 win against the United States.

The competition promises to be intense as Kyle Steyn joins the wing alongside Darcy Graham, with Rory Hutchinson and Sione Tuipulotu fortifying the centers. Coach Gregor Townsend has emphasized the competitive spirit within the team, particularly among the backs, as they anticipate a challenging match.

New Zealand's formidable track record against Scotland includes 30 wins in past encounters, but the hosts are determined and aware of the opportunity that awaits. With a focus on tight matchups, such as Tuipulotu against Leicester Fainga'anuku, Townsend looks forward to a spirited clash at Murrayfield.

