Scotland Aims for Historic Victory Against All Blacks at Murrayfield

Scotland will line up against New Zealand at Murrayfield in their Autumn International series, marking their 100th year of playing at the iconic stadium. With a first-ever victory over the All Blacks in sight, Scotland has made strategic team changes following a decisive 85-0 win against the United States.

The competition promises to be intense as Kyle Steyn joins the wing alongside Darcy Graham, with Rory Hutchinson and Sione Tuipulotu fortifying the centers. Coach Gregor Townsend has emphasized the competitive spirit within the team, particularly among the backs, as they anticipate a challenging match.

New Zealand's formidable track record against Scotland includes 30 wins in past encounters, but the hosts are determined and aware of the opportunity that awaits. With a focus on tight matchups, such as Tuipulotu against Leicester Fainga'anuku, Townsend looks forward to a spirited clash at Murrayfield.

