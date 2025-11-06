Partnership Struggles Lead to Australia's T20I Loss Against India

Captain Mitchell Marsh attributed Australia's 48-run defeat against a formidable Indian side to the lack of effective partnerships during the fourth T20I on Thursday at Carrara Oval. Australia, missing key players like Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, and Travis Head, struggled to chase India's modest target of 168.

After a promising start with a 37-run opening partnership between Marsh and Matthew Short, Axar Patel dismissed Short, triggering a batting collapse. Despite Marsh and Josh Inglis stabilizing with a 30-run stand, Axar's return saw Inglis bowled out, as regular wickets stifled the hosts' comeback attempts.

Shivam Dube's delivery deceived Tim David, while Josh Philippe and Glenn Maxwell failed to build any momentum. Marcus Stoinis's late effort was thwarted by Washington Sundar, as India clinched a 2-1 series lead. Post-match, Marsh acknowledged the absence of senior players but emphasized the benefits of exposing new talent to high-pressure situations ahead of the World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)