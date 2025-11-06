Left Menu

Indian Chess Prodigies Shine Amid Upsets and Triumphs at FIDE World Cup

Indian chess players had a mixed day at the FIDE World Cup. Vidit Gujrathi advanced after beating Argentina's Oro Faustino, while Nihal Sarin faced elimination. Aravindh Chithambaram and Raunak Sadhwani were knocked out. Meanwhile, V Pranav and M Pranesh progressed to the last-64 stage amid tough competition.

Updated: 06-11-2025 20:45 IST
In a day of intense chess battles at the FIDE World Cup, India's Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi emerged victorious against Argentina's 12-year-old Oro Faustino. This win secured Gujrathi a place in the last-64 stage after a nerve-wracking rapid section decider.

However, it wasn't all celebration for India, as Nihal Sarin missed multiple chances and was eventually eliminated by Greek Grandmaster Kourkoulos-Arditis Stamatis. Sarin's hopes of making a mark in the global competition crumbled under constant pressure.

Meanwhile, promising talents like world junior champion V Pranav and M Pranesh moved forward, both showcasing resilience and skill under pressure. Pranav triumphed despite losing one game, while Pranesh defeated Germany's Dmitrij Kollars, highlighting the prowess of India's young chess prodigies.

