Indian Chess Prodigies Shine Amid Upsets and Triumphs at FIDE World Cup
Indian chess players had a mixed day at the FIDE World Cup. Vidit Gujrathi advanced after beating Argentina's Oro Faustino, while Nihal Sarin faced elimination. Aravindh Chithambaram and Raunak Sadhwani were knocked out. Meanwhile, V Pranav and M Pranesh progressed to the last-64 stage amid tough competition.
In a day of intense chess battles at the FIDE World Cup, India's Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi emerged victorious against Argentina's 12-year-old Oro Faustino. This win secured Gujrathi a place in the last-64 stage after a nerve-wracking rapid section decider.
However, it wasn't all celebration for India, as Nihal Sarin missed multiple chances and was eventually eliminated by Greek Grandmaster Kourkoulos-Arditis Stamatis. Sarin's hopes of making a mark in the global competition crumbled under constant pressure.
Meanwhile, promising talents like world junior champion V Pranav and M Pranesh moved forward, both showcasing resilience and skill under pressure. Pranav triumphed despite losing one game, while Pranesh defeated Germany's Dmitrij Kollars, highlighting the prowess of India's young chess prodigies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
