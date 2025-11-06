Reshuffled England Rugby Squad Gears Up for Fiji Showdown

In a strategic shakeup, England's rugby team has made seven changes for their upcoming clash against Fiji, including the recall of Marcus Smith and Fin Smith. Captain Maro Itoje will start on the bench, managing a minor injury, while prop Ellis Genge takes up the captaincy role.

Coach Steve Borthwick, aiming to bolster England's attacking gameplay, reintroduces Ollie Lawrence to the lineup. Known for his dynamic presence, Lawrence returns to international play after an Achilles injury. England's revamped team features a balance of experience and fresh talent, shifting tactics from a conservative to a more attacking style.

Facing a challenging opponent, England remembers its past narrow victories and aims to leverage their enhanced strategy and player depth. Borthwick believes the changes will excite fans, while Genge's leadership expects to rally the team for the match against Fiji.

(With inputs from agencies.)