PM Modi Applauds India's Triumph in Women's World Cup - A Champion Squad's Inspiration

India's Women's World Cup-winning squad recently had the honor of meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an encounter that left a lasting impression. Arundhati Reddy, one of the team members, described the meeting as a 'great experience,' highlighting the Prime Minister's encouraging words for sports enthusiasts across the nation.

Prime Minister Modi hosted the triumphant squad at his residence on Lok Kalyan Marg on Wednesday, where he extended his heartfelt congratulations for their historic victory. Despite early setbacks in the tournament, the team's comeback captured the nation's heart, culminating in a resounding victory over South Africa in the finals. The memorable triumph was powered by exceptional performances from Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma.

Vice Captain Smriti Mandhana, a key player with 434 runs in the tournament, praised PM Modi for his motivational support, noting the rising excellence of women in various fields as a testament to his efforts. The team gifted the Prime Minister a signed jersey with 'Namo 1' inscribed, symbolizing their gratitude and acknowledgment of his support for sports and athletes in India.