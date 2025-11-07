Left Menu

Tuchel Calls Bellingham and Foden Back for World Cup Qualifiers

England head coach Thomas Tuchel has recalled Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden for upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Serbia and Albania. Both players missed out on the previous squad. Everton's Jack Grealish was again omitted. Bournemouth's Alex Scott received his first call-up. England leads Group K with a perfect record.

England head coach Thomas Tuchel has unveiled his squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers, recalling Jude Bellingham from Real Madrid and Phil Foden from Manchester City. The two players make their return after being absent from the last selection, as England secured qualification with a 5-0 win over Latvia.

Despite his exceptional performance this season, Everton winger Jack Grealish did not make the cut. Additionally, Brighton & Hove Albion's seasoned striker Danny Welbeck was left out despite a commendable six-goal tally in the Premier League. Noteworthy omissions include Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly and Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins.

Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott earns his debut call-up, bolstering the squad alongside Manchester City's Nico O'Reilly and Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton. Bellingham's absence was previously due to injury concerns, but he joins Foden, who has regained form with a recent Champions League victory. England faces Serbia and Albania next, boasting a flawless record in Group K.

