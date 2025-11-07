Left Menu

Belgium Eyes World Cup Glory with Fresh Faces in Final Group J Battles

Belgium introduces Nathan Ngoy and Romeo Vermant to their World Cup squad amid injuries, as they aim to secure a spot in next year’s tournament. Facing Kazakhstan and Liechtenstein in group fixtures, the team leads Group J and needs victory to qualify directly. Captain Youri Tielemans returns post-injury.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 07-11-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 20:21 IST
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Belgium is gearing up for World Cup qualification with fresh talent as Nathan Ngoy and Romeo Vermant join the squad. The duo steps in amid injury setbacks as Belgium prepares for crucial Group J matches against Kazakhstan and Liechtenstein.

Coach Rudi Garcia emphasizes the team's goal to secure qualification directly by leading Group J over North Macedonia, who trails them by one point. Success against Kazakhstan could seal Belgium's direct entry to the World Cup next year in North America.

Captain Youri Tielemans makes his comeback, recovering from injury, as Belgium remains hopeful for victory, even without key players like Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku, sidelined by injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

