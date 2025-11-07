Belgium Eyes World Cup Glory with Fresh Faces in Final Group J Battles

Belgium is gearing up for World Cup qualification with fresh talent as Nathan Ngoy and Romeo Vermant join the squad. The duo steps in amid injury setbacks as Belgium prepares for crucial Group J matches against Kazakhstan and Liechtenstein.

Coach Rudi Garcia emphasizes the team's goal to secure qualification directly by leading Group J over North Macedonia, who trails them by one point. Success against Kazakhstan could seal Belgium's direct entry to the World Cup next year in North America.

Captain Youri Tielemans makes his comeback, recovering from injury, as Belgium remains hopeful for victory, even without key players like Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku, sidelined by injuries.

