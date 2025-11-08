Lando Norris on Pole for Sao Paulo Sprint Showdown

Lando Norris delivered an impressive performance to secure the pole position for Friday's Sao Paulo Sprint race, intensifying his rivalry with teammate Oscar Piastri who qualified third. The event at the notable Interlagos circuit marks a crucial juncture in the Formula One season.

Joining the fray on the front row is Mercedes' rising star Kimi Antonelli, who stands poised to challenge Norris in Saturday's race. This sets the stage for a dramatic 100km battle as drivers vie for top honors and valuable championship points.

Norris currently maintains a slim lead over Piastri in the standings, with just four grands prix and two sprint races remaining in the season. The Sao Paulo Sprint offers eight points for the victor, adding more excitement to an already riveting competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)