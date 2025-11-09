Left Menu

Carlos Alcaraz triumphs over Alex de Minaur in ATP Finals opener

PTI | Turin | Updated: 09-11-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 21:42 IST
Carlos Alcaraz triumphs over Alex de Minaur in ATP Finals opener
  • Country:
  • Italy

Carlos Alcaraz got his bid to win a first ATP Finals crown — and claim the year-end No. 1 ranking — off to a positive start on Sunday with a straight-set victory over Alex de Minaur.

Alcaraz recovered from a topsy-turvy opening set to triumph 7-6 (5), 6-2 over the seventh-seeded De Minaur in the opening match of the season-ending event for the top eight men's players.

American Ben Shelton makes his ATP Finals debut later Sunday against two-time champion Alexander Zverev.

Top-seeded Alcaraz is involved in a tussle with defending champion Jannik Sinner to end the year as No. 1 and the Spaniard can secure that — regardless of what his rival does — if he reaches the final.

Alcaraz seemed in firm control of the opening set. He had already broken De Minaur to love and threatened to do the same in the sixth game to go 5-1 up, but the Australian fought back to deuce before staving off another break point and then taking the game.

De Minaur then broke back and took the set to a tiebreaker where he had a 5-3 advantage before Alcaraz rallied.

The 22-year-old Alcaraz dominated the second set, dropping his serve early but winning all the other games and sealing the victory with a cross-court backhand on his second match point.

Taylor Fritz is also in the Jimmy Connors group with Alcaraz, De Minaur and Lorenzo Musetti, who replaced the injured Novak Djokovic.

The Bjorn Borg group has Sinner, Zverev, Shelton and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

The top two finishers in each group advance to the semifinals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swear on Quran, I did not: Omar Abdullah on BJP's charges of seeking alliance in 2024

Swear on Quran, I did not: Omar Abdullah on BJP's charges of seeking allianc...

 India
2
Newcastle loses again, Dyche gets first Premier League win with Forest; Man City vs. Liverpool

Newcastle loses again, Dyche gets first Premier League win with Forest; Man ...

 United Kingdom
3
USDA tells states to undo efforts to issue full food aid benefits

USDA tells states to undo efforts to issue full food aid benefits

 Global
4
Man drowns in Thane’s Upvan lake

Man drowns in Thane’s Upvan lake

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s Public Debt Near Crisis Levels as AfDB Pushes for Governance and Policy Overhaul

Nepal’s Democratic Transformation: From Feudal Councils to Federal Empowerment

Africa’s Digital Queens: A Manual for Women Shaping the Future of E-Commerce

Transforming India’s Agricultural Waste into Green Energy and Sustainable Wealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025