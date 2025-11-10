Left Menu

Mumbai's Racing Prodigies Shine in National Karting Championship

Kiaan Shah and Krish Gupta of Mumbai's Rayo Racing delivered stellar performances in the FMSCI National Rotax Karting Championship. With back-to-back wins and podium finishes, both racers excelled over two intense rounds, securing second places in their respective categories and showcasing their prowess on the national stage.

Kiaan Shah, Danish Dalmiya and Krish Gupta with their trophies at the end of National Karting Championship (Image: FMSCI). Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai's young racing talents, Kiaan Shah and Krish Gupta, left an indelible mark at the FMSCI National Rotax Karting Championship. Dominating their categories through rounds 5 and 6, Shah and Gupta elevated themselves to second place in the championship standings, representing Rayo Racing with pride.

Despite a challenging start in Junior qualifying, Shah turned the tables by storming to victory against formidable opponents. Meanwhile, Gupta showcased consistency in the Senior category, finishing third and second in consecutive rounds. Their exceptional performances have highlighted Rayo Racing's competitive edge.

Now set to compete in the FIA Karting World Cup in Malaysia on November 15-16, Shah aims to carry forward his remarkable momentum to the international arena, further establishing himself as a promising racing star from India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

