Mumbai's Racing Prodigies Shine in National Karting Championship

Mumbai's young racing talents, Kiaan Shah and Krish Gupta, left an indelible mark at the FMSCI National Rotax Karting Championship. Dominating their categories through rounds 5 and 6, Shah and Gupta elevated themselves to second place in the championship standings, representing Rayo Racing with pride.

Despite a challenging start in Junior qualifying, Shah turned the tables by storming to victory against formidable opponents. Meanwhile, Gupta showcased consistency in the Senior category, finishing third and second in consecutive rounds. Their exceptional performances have highlighted Rayo Racing's competitive edge.

Now set to compete in the FIA Karting World Cup in Malaysia on November 15-16, Shah aims to carry forward his remarkable momentum to the international arena, further establishing himself as a promising racing star from India.

(With inputs from agencies.)