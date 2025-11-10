Left Menu

Samrat Rana's Golden Triumph at ISSF World Championships

Indian shooter Samrat Rana secured the gold medal in the men's 10m air pistol event at the ISSF World Championships. Rana edged out China's Hu Kai and India's Varun Tomar in an intense final. Rana's remarkable score of 243.7 clinched victory over Hu Kai, who scored 243.3, and Tomar, who took bronze with 221.7.

In a stunning display of precision, young Indian shooter Samrat Rana claimed the gold medal in the men's 10m air pistol event at the ISSF World Championships on Monday.

Samrat, hailing from Karnal, delivered a spectacular performance in the final, scoring 243.7 to overcome the formidable challenge posed by China's Hu Kai, who finished with a close 243.3 to take silver.

The competition was fierce and intense, with India's Varun Tomar from Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh securing the bronze with a score of 221.7, as the lead changed hands multiple times among the top contenders.

