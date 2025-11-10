Left Menu

Tragic Blast Near Delhi's Red Fort Claims Multiple Lives

A tragic explosion near Delhi's Red Fort left eight dead and several injured. India head coach Gautam Gambhir and former cricketer Shikhar Dhawan expressed condolences. Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Police are investigating with crime branches and agencies to uncover the cause of the blast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 23:27 IST
Tragic Blast Near Delhi's Red Fort Claims Multiple Lives
Visuals from the blast site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, an explosion near the busy Red Fort Metro station in India's capital left eight people dead and seven injured on Monday evening. The blast, which occurred at the Subhash Marg traffic signal involving a Hyundai i20 car, sent shockwaves through the city.

Figures from the sports world, such as India head coach Gautam Gambhir and former cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, took to social media to express their condolences and urge the public to stay vigilant. Union Home Minister Amit Shah immediately visited the injured and engaged with critical stakeholders, including the Delhi Police Commissioner, ensuring a coordinated response.

Authorities, including teams from the Delhi Crime Branch, Special Branch, and the National Investigation Agency, have launched a comprehensive investigation. They are examining CCTV footage and exploring every possible angle to uncover the perpetrator behind this devastating incident. The nation watches closely as officials work tirelessly to provide answers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Clears Path to End Longest U.S. Government Shutdown

Senate Clears Path to End Longest U.S. Government Shutdown

 Global
2
High Alert in Haryana After Deadly Red Fort Blast

High Alert in Haryana After Deadly Red Fort Blast

 India
3
Legal Tangle Jeopardizes Food Aid for Millions Amid Government Shutdown

Legal Tangle Jeopardizes Food Aid for Millions Amid Government Shutdown

 Global
4
Canada Loses Measles-Free Status: Outbreaks Spread Across the Americas

Canada Loses Measles-Free Status: Outbreaks Spread Across the Americas

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025