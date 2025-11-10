Tragic Blast Near Delhi's Red Fort Claims Multiple Lives

In a tragic turn of events, an explosion near the busy Red Fort Metro station in India's capital left eight people dead and seven injured on Monday evening. The blast, which occurred at the Subhash Marg traffic signal involving a Hyundai i20 car, sent shockwaves through the city.

Figures from the sports world, such as India head coach Gautam Gambhir and former cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, took to social media to express their condolences and urge the public to stay vigilant. Union Home Minister Amit Shah immediately visited the injured and engaged with critical stakeholders, including the Delhi Police Commissioner, ensuring a coordinated response.

Authorities, including teams from the Delhi Crime Branch, Special Branch, and the National Investigation Agency, have launched a comprehensive investigation. They are examining CCTV footage and exploring every possible angle to uncover the perpetrator behind this devastating incident. The nation watches closely as officials work tirelessly to provide answers.

(With inputs from agencies.)