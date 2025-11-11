Five of the fastest-growing sports in the world - Here’s why they are above the rest

People all over the world love sports because of the emotions they get from watching their favorite teams and players. No one can deny that some sports are more interesting than others, but in the last couple of years, we have seen a shift towards specific options. It’s safe to say that some sports are growing rapidly, and there are specific reasons for this growth. Let’s analyze the situation.

1. Padel

If you have visited places like Bali or other popular destinations, you have most likely seen at least a few padel courts. The racket-sport hybrid between tennis and squash is gaining popularity due to its efficiency. You can play in doubles, allowing you to have fun with your friends.

Based on statistics from the International Padel Federation, more than 25 million people are actively playing the sport, and it is found in over 90 different countries. A part of the reason why it is so popular is because of how easy it is to pick up, and it has a fun and social element to it. This is probably one of the reasons why it is also slowly making its way into online betting. Finding a bookie that offers it is not easy yet, but since Efirbet.com is an online portal for a safe and informed betting experience, it can help with showing you places that offer it. Padel will continue to gain popularity, so we expect it to become even more popular in the future.

Currently, padel is huge in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, but it’s slowly making its way into Latin America. It will be interesting to see how it performs in a few years' time.

2. Pickleball

Speaking of sports that combine elements of others, Pickleball is definitely one of the options that come to mind. This is a unique combination of tennis, badminton, and table tennis, and it’s booming in the USA. Some reports claim the number of people playing it increased by over 200% in the last couple of years.

What makes the sport an appealing option for people is that it is less physically demanding than tennis. Moreover, it has smaller courts, which makes it more convenient for a lot of people. It may not be as big as padel yet, but considering how things are going, we wouldn’t be surprised if it happens soon.

3. Flag Football

American football is a sport that is big all over the world, and it’s no surprise that some of its derivatives are also big. One of them is flag football, the non-contact version of American-style football. It is surging in popularity because millions of kids and athletes worldwide are playing on a daily basis.

Since this is a non-contact version of American football, it is safer and people like it. It also requires less protective gear to play, which makes it way easier to get into. Everyone knows that the American football gear can be costly.

Another thing to consider is that the sport is popular among women and men. On top of all that, the sport was included in the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

4. Sport Climbing

This is the sport that has been around the longest and has always had its fan base. However, it has become increasingly popular in the last couple of years for thrill seekers who do not have enough time to go outdoors. In fact, many gyms worldwide offer climbing facilities, as they have discovered that it is an excellent form of cardio.

Speaking of climbing, the sport has an urban appeal. A lot of climbing gyms are opening in different cities, and as we know, open space is limited. This brings the sport to more people.

Climbing is one of those activities that has huge potential, and it is only a matter of time before it reaches even more people. There are even cases of players who broadcast their training sessions online.

5. Ultimate Frisbee

The last sport that is growing in popularity at a rate much faster than expected is ultimate frisbee. Also called “ultimate”. This is a sport that is big in certain countries, such as the US. In fact, it is mostly popular among college students.

One of the key features that drives the sport forward is inclusivity, as well as mixed-gender formats. Many Ultimate leagues focus on mixed-gender play, which definitely makes the sport more appealing.

Unlike many other sports, this one does not require any equipment, making it very cost-efficient. This is something that many people underestimate, but it has a huge role.

Lastly, this sport is also associated with values of fairness, social play, and flexibility. This makes it appealing to a wide range of fans and players.

(Disclaimer: Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)