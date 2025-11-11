Left Menu

Ben Duckett Outlines Strategic Approach for England in Upcoming Ashes Series

England's Ben Duckett emphasizes a strategic approach for their Ashes series against Australia, focusing on match-awareness and maximizing opportunities. Duckett aims to avoid reckless play and seeks to capitalize on pivotal moments. The opening match is slated for November 21 in Perth, with Steve Smith leading the Australian side.

Updated: 11-11-2025 14:51 IST
Ben Duckett. (Photo/ANI)
  • Australia

In a strategic shift ahead of the upcoming Ashes series, England's opening batter Ben Duckett emphasizes the need for a nuanced understanding of match conditions. England is set to face Australia in the opening match on November 21 in Perth, with Steve Smith taking charge of the Australian squad due to Pat Cummins' injury.

Duckett, reflecting on past performances, highlighted the importance of adapting to different match situations. He referenced his experience against India last summer, stressing the need to simply endure tough phases without focusing solely on scoring. His comments, as reported by ICC, indicate a desire among English batters to capitalize on opportunities and build significant innings.

The series is crucial for England, who aim to secure their first overseas Ashes victory since 2011 and their first overall since 2015. England's squad features notable players like Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, and Joe Root, all geared towards reclaiming the historic urn.

