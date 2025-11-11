Left Menu

India Gears Up for Test Series Against South Africa in Kolkata

The Indian cricket team begins its practice for the upcoming two-match Test series against South Africa in Kolkata. Led by Shubman Gill, the team is preparing at Eden Gardens, following their successful series against England and West Indies. The first test is slated for Friday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 15:22 IST
India Gears Up for Test Series Against South Africa in Kolkata
Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, the Indian cricket team commenced its practice sessions in Kolkata, as preparations intensify for the much-anticipated two-match Test series against South Africa. The series opener is set to take place on Friday at the iconic Eden Gardens.

In the lead-up to the crucial clash, Indian skipper Shubman Gill, alongside players like Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja, engaged actively in drills and strategies. Gill, noted for his remarkable performance in recent games, was seen in deep discussion with head coach Gautam Gambhir about the game plan.

As the Indian squad gears up for this series, they build on an impressive run. After a thrilling draw against England, where Gill excelled with 754 runs, including four centuries, India clinched a dominant victory over the West Indies. Following the Kolkata Test, the series will proceed to Guwahati, underscoring India's strategic focus as they compete on their home turf.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EaseMyTrip Unwraps Exclusive Travel Deals for Christmas and New Year

EaseMyTrip Unwraps Exclusive Travel Deals for Christmas and New Year

 India
2
Nagaland Leads in Regional Anti-Narcotics Effort and Police Recruitment Reforms

Nagaland Leads in Regional Anti-Narcotics Effort and Police Recruitment Refo...

 India
3
Crisis in Chile: Humboldt Penguins Face Extinction

Crisis in Chile: Humboldt Penguins Face Extinction

 Global
4
Angola Visit Interrupted: President Murmu Inquires About Delhi Blast

Angola Visit Interrupted: President Murmu Inquires About Delhi Blast

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025