India Gears Up for Test Series Against South Africa in Kolkata
The Indian cricket team begins its practice for the upcoming two-match Test series against South Africa in Kolkata. Led by Shubman Gill, the team is preparing at Eden Gardens, following their successful series against England and West Indies. The first test is slated for Friday.
- Country:
- India
On Tuesday, the Indian cricket team commenced its practice sessions in Kolkata, as preparations intensify for the much-anticipated two-match Test series against South Africa. The series opener is set to take place on Friday at the iconic Eden Gardens.
In the lead-up to the crucial clash, Indian skipper Shubman Gill, alongside players like Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja, engaged actively in drills and strategies. Gill, noted for his remarkable performance in recent games, was seen in deep discussion with head coach Gautam Gambhir about the game plan.
As the Indian squad gears up for this series, they build on an impressive run. After a thrilling draw against England, where Gill excelled with 754 runs, including four centuries, India clinched a dominant victory over the West Indies. Following the Kolkata Test, the series will proceed to Guwahati, underscoring India's strategic focus as they compete on their home turf.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Shubman Gill Gears Up for Rigorous Test, Spotlight on India's Top Order
India vs South Africa: A High-Stakes Clash at Eden Gardens
Siraj Gears Up for Crucial Test Series Showdown Against South Africa
Mohammed Siraj Gears Up for Crucial Showdown Against South Africa
Eden Gardens Unveils Sporting Pitch for India-South Africa Test Clash