India Gears Up for Test Series Against South Africa in Kolkata

On Tuesday, the Indian cricket team commenced its practice sessions in Kolkata, as preparations intensify for the much-anticipated two-match Test series against South Africa. The series opener is set to take place on Friday at the iconic Eden Gardens.

In the lead-up to the crucial clash, Indian skipper Shubman Gill, alongside players like Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja, engaged actively in drills and strategies. Gill, noted for his remarkable performance in recent games, was seen in deep discussion with head coach Gautam Gambhir about the game plan.

As the Indian squad gears up for this series, they build on an impressive run. After a thrilling draw against England, where Gill excelled with 754 runs, including four centuries, India clinched a dominant victory over the West Indies. Following the Kolkata Test, the series will proceed to Guwahati, underscoring India's strategic focus as they compete on their home turf.

(With inputs from agencies.)