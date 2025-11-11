Left Menu

Venkatesh Prasad Aims for Leadership in KSCA Elections with Kumble and Srinath's Support

Former India fast bowler Venkatesh Prasad is contesting for the president's position in the Karnataka State Cricket Association elections. His panel, backed by cricket legends Anil Kumble and Javagal Srinath, aims to restore Karnataka cricket's past glory and improve infrastructure. Elections are scheduled for November 30.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-11-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 19:47 IST
Venkatesh Prasad, a former Indian pacer, has announced his candidacy for the president's position in the upcoming Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) elections. With backing from cricket legends Anil Kumble and Javagal Srinath, Prasad is pushing for a return to administratively sound cricket management.

The KSCA elections are slated for November 30, with nominations open until November 16. The current administration, led by Raghuram Bhatt, ended its term on September 30. Prasad's panel includes former India batter Sujith Somasundar and seasoned manager Vinay Mruthynjaya, who are committed to revitalizing the association.

The trio aims to replicate the successful tenure from 2010-2013, a period marked by robust cricket infrastructure development under Kumble's leadership. Emphasizing on eliminating 'backseat driving', Prasad and his colleagues aspire to bring dignity and respect back to the KSCA, highlighting the recent lapse in Karnataka's representation in national cricket success stories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

