Venkatesh Prasad Leads Game Changers: A New Era for Karnataka Cricket

In a significant development for Karnataka cricket, team Game Changers, led by former India cricketer Venkatesh Prasad, has revealed its candidate lineup for the upcoming Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) elections set for November 30th. The announcement was marked by the presence of Indian cricket icons Anil Kumble and Javagal Srinath, who voiced robust support for Prasad's vision to restore the state's cricketing prestige, according to a KSCA release.

Prasad articulated the team's motivation, emphasizing the need for rejuvenation in Karnataka cricket. "Our shared belief is that Karnataka cricket requires a renaissance. The community of Karnataka cricketers backs this initiative. Our objectives include reviving Chinnaswamy Stadium's glory, advancing statewide infrastructure, and fortifying pathways for emerging players," Prasad stated, per the KSCA release. Echoing his enthusiasm, Anil Kumble commended Prasad's leadership in addressing the profound challenges facing the state's cricket.

Javagal Srinath underscored the necessity of change and accountability, coining the term "backseat driving syndrome" to describe misplaced control within the association. "When the KSCA earns dignity and respect, unnecessary manipulation ceases. The spotlight must return to cricket and those dedicated to the sport," Srinath asserted.

The election slate includes former cricketers across strategic positions: Sujith Somasundar for Vice President, Vinay Mruthyunjaya for Secretary, A.V. Shashidhar for Joint Secretary, and B.N. Madhukar for Treasurer. Institutional and Zonal Member posts span the state with representatives like Avinash Vaidya and Kalpana Venkatachar in Bengaluru and Srinivas Prasad in Mysore, amongst others.

