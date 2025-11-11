ICC’s Bold Revamp: 2027-29 World Test Championship to Feature All 12 Test Nations

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is reportedly set to revamp the World Test Championship for its 2027-2029 cycle by including all 12 Test-playing nations in a single division. This shift marks a departure from the current nine-team format after the proposed two-tier system lacked sufficient support.

A working group led by former New Zealand cricketer Roger Twose presented recommendations to the ICC board and Chief Executives' Committee during recent meetings in Dubai, according to ESPNCricinfo. The recommendations included discarding the two-tier idea due to funding obstacles and opposition from nations like the West Indies, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan, which feared negative impacts on their opportunities to compete against top teams.

Additionally, there are talks of reviving the ODI Super League, set for a possible comeback after the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup. Discussions around evolving the T20 World Cup format and proposing a global qualifier process for the event have also been raised, aiming to enable broader participation and potential revenue benefits.