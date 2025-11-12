Lood de Jager's Four-Match Ban Shakes Autumn Series
Lood de Jager, South African lock, receives a four-match ban following a red card in a match against France. Initially set for a six-match ban, it was reduced after review. De Jager will miss upcoming Tests and a club game, though he can apply to participate in a Rugby Coaching Intervention Programme.
South African lock Lood de Jager will miss the rest of the Autumn Series following a four-match suspension delivered by an independent disciplinary committee on Tuesday. The decision comes after de Jager's red card for a no-arms tackle on France's Thomas Ramos during South Africa's 32-17 victory.
The disciplinary committee upheld the red card and, based on World Rugby's sanctions, initially issued a six-match ban. Upon review, this was reduced to four matches, meaning de Jager will miss upcoming Tests against Italy, Ireland, and Wales, as well as a game with his club, the Wild Knights.
De Jager may opt to join World Rugby's Coaching Intervention Programme, which could allow him to substitute his final match suspension.
