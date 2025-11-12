Security Concerns in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Naseem Shah's Family Home Attack

A recent firing incident at the ancestral home of Pakistan cricketer Naseem Shah is suspected to be linked to a property dispute, according to police investigating the case. The attack, which occurred in Lower Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has caused significant concern in the region.

Despite the gunfire at his home's gate, Naseem continued to participate in the first ODI against Sri Lanka as no injuries were reported. Authorities are considering regional enmity or the area's security climate as potential factors behind the attack.

District Police Officer Taimur Khan met with Naseem's family and has increased security around the cricketer's residence. The northern areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, known for tribal disputes and ongoing terror threats, often face security challenges. The ODI series proceeds as scheduled.

