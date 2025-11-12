Stokes' Confidence: England's Unique Preparation for Ashes
Skipper Ben Stokes defends England's unconventional preparation for the Ashes series against Australia, citing logistical challenges and players' prior commitments. Despite criticism from former Ashes players, Stokes is confident in the team's readiness for the test matches starting November 21. Key players root for England to break their winless streak in Australia.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Perth | Updated: 12-11-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 13:01 IST
- Country:
- Australia
In a bold move, England Cricket Captain Ben Stokes has staunchly defended the team's lack of extensive warm-up matches before the Ashes series against Australia, set to commence on November 21 in Perth.
Despite facing criticism from cricket legends like Ian Botham and Geoffrey Boycott, Stokes insists that logistical challenges and the packed cricket schedule justify England's decision.
While Australia's players engage in rigorous preparations, England relies on a three-day match against its Lions team. Stokes and key batsman Joe Root remain confident of breaking the 14-year drought in Australia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement