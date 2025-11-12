Stokes' Confidence: England's Unique Preparation for Ashes

In a bold move, England Cricket Captain Ben Stokes has staunchly defended the team's lack of extensive warm-up matches before the Ashes series against Australia, set to commence on November 21 in Perth.

Despite facing criticism from cricket legends like Ian Botham and Geoffrey Boycott, Stokes insists that logistical challenges and the packed cricket schedule justify England's decision.

While Australia's players engage in rigorous preparations, England relies on a three-day match against its Lions team. Stokes and key batsman Joe Root remain confident of breaking the 14-year drought in Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)