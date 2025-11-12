Left Menu

Enhanced Security Measures for Sri Lankan Cricket Tour in Pakistan

Security has been significantly increased for the Sri Lankan cricket team visiting Pakistan following terror attacks. Assurance has been given that players are treated as state guests, with the Pakistan Army and paramilitary rangers overseeing their protection. The efforts follow historical security challenges in the region.

Pakistan has significantly increased security for the Sri Lankan cricket team following recent terror attacks in Islamabad and Wana. These measures were discussed during a high-level meeting featuring Sri Lanka's High Commissioner and Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman, emphasizing the athletes' state guest status.

The reinforced security involves the Pakistan Army and paramilitary rangers ensuring protection, a reassurance echoed by Mohsin Naqvi, the Federal Minister for Interior Affairs, and the High Commissioner, Admiral (retired) Fred Seneviratne. Such measures are crucial particularly after the 2009 attack on the Sri Lankan team that halted international cricket in Pakistan.

Pakistan has blamed the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) for the attacks. The past week's events echo historical threats, which previously led to New Zealand's tour withdrawal in 2018. Nonetheless, Sri Lanka plans to proceed with their series, set to continue with a T20 triangular series involving Zimbabwe in November.

