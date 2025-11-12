Cardiac Scare for Oscar: Former Chelsea Star Hospitalised
Former Chelsea midfielder Oscar has been hospitalised due to cardiac complications during pre-season tests with Sao Paulo. The 34-year-old is undergoing further tests after being stabilised at Einstein Hospital Israelita. Oscar, a prominent football figure, recently returned to Sao Paulo on a three-year contract.
(With inputs from agencies.)
