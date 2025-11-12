Left Menu

Cardiac Scare for Oscar: Former Chelsea Star Hospitalised

Former Chelsea midfielder Oscar has been hospitalised due to cardiac complications during pre-season tests with Sao Paulo. The 34-year-old is undergoing further tests after being stabilised at Einstein Hospital Israelita. Oscar, a prominent football figure, recently returned to Sao Paulo on a three-year contract.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 15:46 IST
Cardiac Scare for Oscar: Former Chelsea Star Hospitalised
Oscar

Oscar, the former Chelsea midfield powerhouse, has been hospitalised following cardiac complications encountered during pre-season preparations with Sao Paulo, the club announced recently.

The 34-year-old's condition was handled by both club medical staff and a team from Einstein Hospital Israelita. After stabilisation, Oscar remained under observation awaiting further diagnostic tests.

Oscar, known for his victorious stints in the Premier League and the Chinese Super League, had returned to his roots at Sao Paulo last December. The club assured that updates about his condition would follow after further medical evaluations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Storm in Maharashtra: Opposition Slams BJP Over Drug Case Inductions

Political Storm in Maharashtra: Opposition Slams BJP Over Drug Case Inductio...

 India
2
Laura Wolvaardt Shines as ICC's Player of the Month

Laura Wolvaardt Shines as ICC's Player of the Month

 India
3
Bihar's Political Crossroads: A Battle for Change

Bihar's Political Crossroads: A Battle for Change

 India
4
Tragic Encounter: Fatal Wild Animal Attack in Sohelwa Forest

Tragic Encounter: Fatal Wild Animal Attack in Sohelwa Forest

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025