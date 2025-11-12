Cardiac Scare for Oscar: Former Chelsea Star Hospitalised

Oscar, the former Chelsea midfield powerhouse, has been hospitalised following cardiac complications encountered during pre-season preparations with Sao Paulo, the club announced recently.

The 34-year-old's condition was handled by both club medical staff and a team from Einstein Hospital Israelita. After stabilisation, Oscar remained under observation awaiting further diagnostic tests.

Oscar, known for his victorious stints in the Premier League and the Chinese Super League, had returned to his roots at Sao Paulo last December. The club assured that updates about his condition would follow after further medical evaluations.

(With inputs from agencies.)