Absolute Sports Ventures Into Pickleball with Mumbai Franchise Acquisition

Absolute Sports, a subsidiary of Nazara Technologies known for its ownership of Sportskeeda and Pro Football Network, has made a strategic entry into the burgeoning field of pickleball by acquiring the Mumbai franchise of the Indian Pickleball League.

With this acquisition, Absolute Sports gains exclusive rights to develop and manage the team's branding, digital identity, and fan engagement, aligning with the company's expansion into fast-growing sports sectors.

The market for pickleball is expected to grow significantly, with global projections estimating expansion to USD 4.4 billion by 2033. This positions Absolute Sports to capitalize on new commercial and fan engagement opportunities as the sport gains mainstream traction.

(With inputs from agencies.)