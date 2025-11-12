Nitish Kumar Reddy Released from India's Test Squad for ODI Series

In a strategic move, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the release of all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy from India's Test squad. The young cricketer will instead feature in a series of three one-day matches between the India A and South Africa A teams scheduled from November 13 to 19 in Rajkot.

Reddy, known for his previous performances, is expected to rejoin the Indian Test squad after the conclusion of the 'A' series. His most recent Test appearance against the West Indies saw him contribute with a bat but remain wicketless. Despite missing out on Australia's ODI series, Reddy's century in Tests remains a highlight of his career.

With the Test squad focusing on new combinations involving players like Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel, Indian assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate indicated that team strategy dictated Reddy's release. With a crucial Test series on the horizon, India aims to align team composition with current conditions. India A and Test squads reflect this strategic planning, showcasing a mix of seasoned and emerging talents.