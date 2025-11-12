Left Menu

Nitish Kumar Reddy Released from India's Test Squad for ODI Series

Indian all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been released from India's Test squad to participate in the India A vs South Africa A one-day series. The BCCI announced his move to join the one-day series squad in Rajkot. Reddy will rejoin the Test squad for the second Test.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 20:48 IST
Nitish Kumar Reddy. (Photo: BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
In a strategic move, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the release of all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy from India's Test squad. The young cricketer will instead feature in a series of three one-day matches between the India A and South Africa A teams scheduled from November 13 to 19 in Rajkot.

Reddy, known for his previous performances, is expected to rejoin the Indian Test squad after the conclusion of the 'A' series. His most recent Test appearance against the West Indies saw him contribute with a bat but remain wicketless. Despite missing out on Australia's ODI series, Reddy's century in Tests remains a highlight of his career.

With the Test squad focusing on new combinations involving players like Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel, Indian assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate indicated that team strategy dictated Reddy's release. With a crucial Test series on the horizon, India aims to align team composition with current conditions. India A and Test squads reflect this strategic planning, showcasing a mix of seasoned and emerging talents.

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

