Felix Auger-Aliassime Triumphs in Thrilling ATP Finals Clash

Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada secured his first win at this year's ATP Finals, defeating American Ben Shelton in a three-set thriller. Despite a challenging start, Auger-Aliassime rallied to take the victory, keeping his hopes alive for reaching the semifinals in the prestigious event.

Turin | Updated: 12-11-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 23:37 IST
Felix Auger-Aliassime marked a significant milestone at this year's ATP Finals, battling back to secure victory against American counterpart Ben Shelton with scores of 4-6, 7-6 (7), 7-5.

The Canadian player exhibited remarkable indoor finesse to clinch the win, reigniting his quest for the semifinals. Despite initial setbacks, including being broken twice in the first set, Auger-Aliassime found his rhythm and began reversing the momentum.

Shelton, who experienced his debut at the ATP Finals, initially dominated but faltered, leading to a comeback by Auger-Aliassime. The decisive moments came during tiebreak and final sets, where Auger-Aliassime demonstrated composure and resilience, ultimately sealing his victory.

