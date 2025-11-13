Left Menu

Tarik Skubal and Paul Skenes Shine in Cy Young Triumphs

In the world of sports, Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers and Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates have claimed top honors in the Cy Young Awards, with Skubal winning the AL title consecutively and Skenes receiving the unanimous NL vote. Additionally, Michigan State's football program faces significant NCAA sanctions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 10:33 IST
Detroit Tigers' left-arm pitcher, Tarik Skubal, has made history by clinching his second American League Cy Young Award in a row, while Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates secured a unanimous win for the National League. Skubal's achievement places him alongside notable pitchers such as Jacob deGrom and Pedro Martinez.

Meanwhile, the NCAA has imposed a three-year probation and mandated Michigan State's football to vacate 14 wins from recent seasons over violations, thereby wiping out successes achieved under former coach Mel Tucker's leadership. This follows Jonathan Smith's first year as the head coach and consists of numerous recruiting restrictions.

Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo made NCAA history with 16 steals in a single game, while LeBron James prepares for his NBA return. Notably, a match-up is rumored between boxer Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua, while LA28 Olympics will feature a rescheduled athletics program.

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

