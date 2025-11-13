Tarik Skubal and Paul Skenes Shine in Cy Young Triumphs

Detroit Tigers' left-arm pitcher, Tarik Skubal, has made history by clinching his second American League Cy Young Award in a row, while Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates secured a unanimous win for the National League. Skubal's achievement places him alongside notable pitchers such as Jacob deGrom and Pedro Martinez.

Meanwhile, the NCAA has imposed a three-year probation and mandated Michigan State's football to vacate 14 wins from recent seasons over violations, thereby wiping out successes achieved under former coach Mel Tucker's leadership. This follows Jonathan Smith's first year as the head coach and consists of numerous recruiting restrictions.

Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo made NCAA history with 16 steals in a single game, while LeBron James prepares for his NBA return. Notably, a match-up is rumored between boxer Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua, while LA28 Olympics will feature a rescheduled athletics program.